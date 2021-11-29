WWE star and former NXT U.K. women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about a wide range of topics, including Storm breaking down the key differences between NXT and the main roster, stating that it has been quite an adjustment as she continues to find her footing on weekly programming. Later she speaks on the current state of the WWE women’s division, a division she believes is on the brink of something special. Highlights are below.

Discusses the biggest differences between the WWE main roster and WWE NXT:

“Everything is different, like the whole thing. To be honest it has been a totally different change to my entire life. Now I’m back on the road after like barely traveling for such a long time. It’s just everything. Everything down to the people, the way it’s run, everything is completely the opposite. It’s been quite an adjustment just trying to figure out how to find my feet in the roster. But its been cool. A lot of the girls have been really cool and welcoming, helping me backstage.”

Says she feels the WWE women’s division contains something special:

“I do. I feel like there’s very much something special in the air. There’s a good vibe surrounding all of it and I’m very excited about all of it. I don’t know, I absolutely love all the call-ups. I think we are onto something special here. We are shaking things up. It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s cool. I think people are really going to enjoy what we have to give them.”

