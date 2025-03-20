On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander, with Toni Storm providing commentary.

After the match, Storm got involved in a brawl with Bayne, and once separated, Storm grabbed a microphone. She insulted Bayne, calling her a “big b*tch,” and challenged her to a match at AEW Dynasty 2025, claiming that she would leave with the title. Storm teased a confrontation, saying Bayne would experience a shake-up and declaring herself “Timeless” Toni Storm.

The AEW Women's World Champion has thrown out the challenge to Megan Bayne for #AEWDynasty!

AEW has announced two segments for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega will make an appearance, and MJF will respond to The Hurt Syndicate’s offer. These are the first segments revealed for the live broadcast on Wednesday night on TBS.

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, you can check out the updated Dynasty 2025 card below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

And finally, you can check out the updated lineups for this week’s episodes of AEW Collision below:

AEW Collision Saturday:

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

* Open Challenge: Max Caster vs. TBA

* Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

AEW Collision Sunday:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

* Bandido vs. Johnny TV

* Harley Cameron vs. TBA

* Komander & Hologram vs. Dralistico & The Beast Mortos