NXT star and former U.K. women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke to Sportskeeda to hype her showdown with Io Shirai on tonight’s edition on NXT on USA. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls her upcoming NXT women’s title match against Io Shirai a her biggest opportunity yet:

This is to date the biggest opportunity that I’ve had so far and it’s against arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world, men or women – Io Shirai. Luckily for me, I’ve already competed against her several times all over the world. So it’s exciting to go into this match with an entire… it’s just a whole different vibe, a whole different dynamic. When I first wrestled Io, I was about 19, 20. Now I feel like I’ve grown up. I’ve built myself up a lot and the world is going to see the best of Toni Storm this coming Wednesday. So it’s very exciting.

On defeating Shirai at the 2018 Mae Young Classic:

It was so important that night, cause that was like my first taste of what it could be like in my career. So it was extremely exciting and yeah, I beat Io Shirai and I guess history sometimes repeats and in this case it most certainly will this Wednesday. (laughs) Yeah. That’s a little example, a little preview.

On the possibility of NXT women’s tag titles being added to the brand: