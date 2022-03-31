Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Columbia South Carolina featured The Bunny taking on a surprise opponent, one that Tony Khan teased would be a new signing for the women’s division.

That opponent turned out to be former NXT UK women’s champion Toni Storm, who departed WWE back in 2021 and is now officially All Elite. Storm would also go on to defeat The Bunny and qualify for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Highlights from the match are below.