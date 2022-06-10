Toni Storm made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Storm talked about the differences between AEW and WWE:

“I would say probably the biggest comparison is I’m not like walking on eggshells. There’ve been a lot of people that have been there (WWE) and have come here (AEW), and they’ve said the same thing. But so far, I felt really welcome. I felt really calm. I feel that’s going to be what will make me perform better, and overall, just do better.”

