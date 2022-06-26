Toni Storm did an interview with TalkSport to discuss her time in WWE and the differences between WWE and AEW. Here are the highlights:

NXT being different to the main roster in WWE:

“It’s a totally different thing. Even NXT in America I felt was a vastly different thing to what it was in the UK. I felt like it was different. It’s all different people running it. A whole different group. So your day will be totally different. I had a great time in NXT, but obviously it was time to move on from that. I felt an overwhelming pressure to move to the United States and find success in wrestling, so there I was. All great experiences.”

