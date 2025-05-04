Toni Storm defeated Lady Frost in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. After the bell, the reigning champion took to the mic with her signature theatrical flair.

Addressing the crowd, Storm acknowledged the growing list of challengers, declaring, “They say everyone’s coming for me — but darling, I ‘come’ for everybody!”

She made it clear that she’s not hiding from anyone, saying, “I’m not ‘hard’ to find!”, before dramatically sprinting around the ring and out of the arena.

Before she left, she said, “I’m ready, I’m sweaty. I’m here, I’m queer, and I will always be… TIMELESS!”

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley delivered an intense promo in response to his upcoming Steel Cage Match against Samoa Joe at AEW Beach Break.

Moxley acknowledged Joe’s reputation and his hunger to instill fear in opponents, but rejected the idea that he’s intimidated. He pointed to his own track record, citing Bryan Danielson — a man once thought untouchable — whom Moxley betrayed and ultimately defeated to win the AEW World Title.

Later in the show, Samoa Joe issued a promise of his own, guaranteeing that he will emerge from AEW Beach Break as the new AEW World Champion.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Collision will air live on Thursday, May 8 on TBS, rather than its usual Saturday night spot on TNT. The schedule change is due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday, May 10.

This isn’t the first time Collision has shifted days — recent examples include a live Thursday episode on April 18 during WrestleMania week. The show’s time slot is expected to continue shifting throughout the NHL and NBA Playoffs, including upcoming four-hour blocks combining AEW Dynamite and Collision in June.

During a recent appearance on “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” Adam Cole commented on his days on ‘UpUpDownDown’ as part of the DaParty with Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli and Tyler Breeze. He said,

“I remember kind of how that happened is Creed, Breeze, and Swiss were kind of trying to decide who they could ask as a fourth person to play this Uno game, because they had this idea. And then they thought ‘Hey, maybe we’ll try Cole and see how he is.’ And then we played our first game, and they loved it, and I loved it, and then that was DaParty from that point on. So yeah, those times were so much fun. It’s so cool to hear how much it helped, because it helped us too. It really, really did. I looked forward to those moments so many times, of just my face hurting from laughing at the end of an episode that we filmed. So I love those guys dearly. We do want to try to do some more stuff at some point in the future, but we’ll see.”