On this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm delivered a bold monologue, declaring that AEW has the most talented roster in wrestling. She acknowledged other champions but pointed out that the other World Title is in a briefcase.

After defeating Mariah May at AEW Revolution 2025, Storm said she’s ready for a new challenge and emphasized that she “doesn’t meow” because she’s “no p*ssy.” She invited any challenger to step up, suggesting that they throw their keys in the bowl to start an “orgy.”

The segment ended with Storm being attacked by Megan Bayne.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “Speedball” Mike Bailey made his debut with All Elite Wrestling.

Bailey faced off against The Beast Mortos in the AEW International Title Eliminator tournament.

Bailey picked up the “W” and will now move on to next week’s four-way match.

After losing at AEW Revolution 2025, Cope will seek revenge by challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight on next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The winner will face Swerve Strickland, who earned a title shot by defeating Ricochet at AEW Revolution 2025, at AEW Dynasty.