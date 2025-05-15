Toni Storm has expressed her excitement about facing Mina Shirakawa at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Shirakawa earned the title opportunity by winning an Eliminator Match against Storm, Skye Blue, and AZM on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite. Following the show, Storm shared her thoughts in a post-show video, which you can see below.

Reflecting on the announcement, Storm said,

“You know, the wonderful thing about ghosts from my past is — they’re all so very attractive. My busty little buttercup, if you wanted to see me again, you could’ve just called. But I only have myself to blame. I asked the heavens for a challenge, and they sent me the H-Cupped Angel. If I retired from wrestling, I’d be very happy. But I don’t wrestle to be happy — I wrestle to feel alive. Mina Shirakawa! Double or Nothing — let’s live like we’ve never lived before!”

Zach Gowen has made history once again. He is now the only one-legged professional wrestler to have competed in TNA, WWE, and AEW.

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Gowen faced off against Ricochet in a highly anticipated match. Although Gowen didn’t come away with the win, he delivered a memorable performance.

During the match, Gowen attempted his signature one-legged moonsault before ultimately being pinned by Ricochet.

After the match, Gowen took to Twitter to thank Tony Khan and AEW for the opportunity.