The Casino Gauntlet is making its return.

AEW has confirmed that the Casino Gauntlet match will be back at AEW All In on July 12.

Last featured at AEW All In 2024, the match saw Christian Cage emerge victorious, earning the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship at a time of his choosing.

The Casino Gauntlet features a surprise number of entrants and ends only by pinfall or submission.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Mark Briscoe revealed that Hologram had officially joined the Conglomeration. The newly expanded faction teamed up — Briscoe, Hologram, and Willow Nightingale — against Mace, Mansoor, and Taya Valkyrie.

Hologram played a key role in securing the win, with the match ending after Briscoe landed a Froggy Bow on Mansoor for the victory.

The Conglomeration has evolved over time, featuring names like Briscoe, Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, “Big Tom” Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly, and even baby Jay Briscoe. Now, with a holographic addition, the faction might just be stepping into the future.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm addressed her upcoming opponent, Mercedes Mone.

Dressed in all red, Storm acknowledged Mone’s historic accomplishments, including capturing the CMLL Women’s World Title and becoming the first woman to compete at Madison Square Garden, the Tokyo Dome, Arena Mexico, and Wembley Stadium.

Storm made it clear, however, that she’s not just another name on Mone’s list. She stated, “I’m not some other motherf**ker,” warning that one wrong move from Mone would lead to Storm devouring her. While she admitted that their showdown could be the greatest women’s match of all time and even called Mone “possibly the GOAT,” Storm insisted that Mone would have to kill her to take the title.

The two are set to face off at All In: Texas on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Kota Ibushi is headed to AEW Dynamite.

AEW has confirmed that Ibushi will appear on the June 25 episode of Dynamite.

Ibushi recently returned to AEW on Collision, where Mark Briscoe introduced him as one of Kenny Omega’s allies. He made an immediate impact by confronting and chasing off Josh Alexander and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family.