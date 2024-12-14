A new match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash, as Shelton Benjamin will face off against The Beast Mortos in a Blue League Match in the AEW Continental Classic.

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, Benjamin lost to Kyle Fletcher.

Mortos currently doesn’t have any wins in the ongoing tournament.

You can check out the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash below:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match:

Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

MJF to speak.

Several additional matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision: Winter is Coming.

Toni Storm will face Shazza McKenzie on tonight’s show.

Additionally, Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush and more will be taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision: Winter is Coming below:

NJPW x AEW International Women’s Cup Qualifier Final:

Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW Continental Classic Blue League:

Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos

AEW Continental Classic Blue League:

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. Action Andretti & Lio Rush

Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy, Komander & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Premier Athletes (Josh Woods, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari) & MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

FTR calls out the Death Riders.

Kris Statlander in action.

Additionally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash below:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match:

Brody King vs. Komander

And finally, Toni Storm made a big return to AEW on the December 13 Rampage: Winter Is Coming episode, where she faced Harley Cameron in her first match since AEW All In. Storm had previously been absent from AEW, making appearances in STARDOM and competing in the CMLL event on October 18. Her match on Rampage marked her first AEW match since a loss to Mariah May at All In.

In the match, Cameron dominated much of the early action, grounding Storm, but Storm fought back with a hip attack and ultimately hit the Storm Zero for the win. This victory marked her return to the AEW ring with a win. Notably, Storm transitioned from her “Timeless” persona, which she had adopted in recent months, back to her original rockstar persona, even changing her taunt to match her new (old) character after the match.

