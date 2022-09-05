New interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm commented on Thunder Rosa’s back injury during the All Out media scrum.

Storm said that Rosa can come back and lose to her after she heals up. Storm won the interim title in a fatal 4-way bout at All Out. Originally, Storm was slated to challenge Rosa for the title at this show.

“I mean, it’s not ideal. But Thunder Rosa says she’s injured. Okay. So when she say’s she’s not injured, she can come back and lose to me, and that will be the end of that.”

Storm also spoke about her decision to leave WWE at the end of 2021:

“I found myself in a very strange predicament where I had to take a leap of faith, because I couldn’t continue going on the way things were. So I just had to bet on myself, and it paid off.”

