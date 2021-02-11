During her interview with Inside The Ropes, Toni Storm revealed that she was supposed to debut for NXT earlier than she did. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, I think I was meant to be there quite a few months sooner, but obviously I got stuck and obviously the UK… It’s still in a terrible state now, pandemic wise, but it was terrible back then so we didn’t know what was happening with NXT UK either. I was just kind of in between, like, ‘ I don’t know.’ I was living each day not knowing what was going to happen, when I was going to leave, so it was crazy time. But yeah, it took me until October.

Credit: Inside The Ropes.