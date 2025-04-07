At Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event, “Timeless” Toni Storm retained her AEW Women’s Championship in a hard-fought battle against Megan Bayne.

Despite delivering multiple hip attacks and a Storm Zero, Bayne kicked out at one and launched a strong comeback with a diving clothesline and powerbomb. As Bayne set up for Bow Down, Storm countered, landing on her feet and scoring the pinfall with a small package. Luther and Penelope Ford also got involved, with Luther escorting Ford away from ringside.

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm has done some Philadelphia style preparation as she faces the seemingly unstoppable Megan Bayne with the title on the line! Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#TimelessToniStorm | @MeganBayne pic.twitter.com/rSZJCMQGK4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

Speaking of Toni Storm, she continues to build her legacy as one of pro wrestling’s most eccentric and quotable stars. Known for her infamous mantra, “Chin up, t*ts out, and watch for the shoe,” Storm regularly unleashes offbeat phrases that blur the line between brilliance and absurdity.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, where Storm defended her AEW Women’s Championship against Megan Bayne, commentator Nigel McGuinness spotlighted a new gem allegedly from Storm: “You can pry my title from my cold, dead t*ts,” a risqué twist on Charlton Heston’s famous gun rights quote. McGuinness even claimed that Storm once left Heston “limp and withered like an over-watered plant” during a wild Monte Carlo weekend.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Kyle Fletcher secured a victory over Mark Briscoe in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament, executing his Avalanche Brainbuster to clinch the win.

Fletcher will now advance to the semifinals, where he is set to face “Hangman” Adam Page. Page advanced by defeating a yet-to-be-announced Wild Card entrant in his quarterfinal match. ​

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Bandido reclaimed the Ring of Honor Championship — a title he never officially lost — by defeating Chris Jericho in a high-stakes Mask vs. Title match. The bout was not only about gold and identity, but also vengeance, as Bandido sought to honor his brother, Gravity.

The match featured fast-paced action and dramatic twists, including a “Dusty Finish.” Jericho initially scored a tainted victory using a baseball bat, but Bandido’s family intervened, revealing the weapon to referee Aubrey Edwards. After conferring with referee Bryce Remsburg, the decision was reversed and the match restarted.

Bandido ultimately secured the win with a 21-plex, keeping his mask and regaining the ROH title. He celebrated in the ring, surrounded by his family, completing a personal and professional redemption arc.