On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Toni Storm opened the show by addressing Megan Bayne, acknowledging Bayne’s pinfall victory over her on AEW Dynamite.

Storm, reaffirming her “Timeless” persona, declared that she would leave AEW Dynasty with Bayne’s “t*ts in her purse.” However, before she could continue, she was ambushed by Penelope Ford and Bayne, with Bayne delivering the Bow Down onto Storm, slamming her onto the AEW Women’s Championship.

The ‘Timeless’ one tries to come to terms with Wednesday’s beating at the hands of Megan Bayne… Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/KXb4QDLu4F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Athena made her return to AEW TV on this week’s episode of Collision, confronting Mercedes Mone after Mone took shots at Billie Starkz and her training.

Athena, Starkz’ mentor, got the upper hand in the exchange and attempted the O-Face, but Mone used Robyn Renegade as a shield before escaping. Athena then declared Collision her show.

Queen Aminata was scheduled to wrestle Jamie Hayter on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, but she was not medically cleared due to a wrist injury.

Backstage, she spoke to Lexy Nair with her wrist taped up and was confronted by Serena Deeb, who criticized her and handed her a book to study. Billie Starkz stepped in as Aminata’s replacement against Hayter.

BREAKING: Billie Starkz will be replacing Queen Aminata in the main event against Jamie Hayter due to not being medically cleared, but Serena Deeb thinks that injury could have been avoided. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@SerenaDeeb | @amisylle | @BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/umaBpT7UVZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Jamie Hayter has declared for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, announcing her entry on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The tournament winner will earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Title at AEW All In.

Jamie Hayter is BACK and in the main event tonight, but now against Billie Starkz! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & Max@Jmehytr | @BillieStarkz pic.twitter.com/OYihVQTaw0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole will run it back one more time.

AEW has announced that Daniel Garcia will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Adam Cole at AEW Dynasty 2025.

There will be no time limit and no outside interference in the match.

“When I challenged you for the TNT Championship I didn’t get the job done. But did neither did you…” Adam Cole with strong words for The TNT Champ! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@AdamColePro | @roderickstrong | @KORcombat | @theDaddyMagic | #DanielGarcia pic.twitter.com/7ctbEN7Dvn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

A friendly rivalry is quickly turning into a heated WAR! And the challenge has been thrown down for DYNASTY! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + Max@AdamColePro | @roderickstrong | @KORcombat | @theDaddyMagic | #DanielGarcia pic.twitter.com/rHPnv4Anss — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2025

Athena announced on this week’s episode of AEW Collision that she will be participating in the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She expressed her desire to add more gold to her collection, highlighting that, like Mercedes Mone, she is in the business of collecting championships, with her current title as the reigning ROH Women’s Champion.