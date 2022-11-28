During a recent interview with The Ringer, Storm opened up about her early WWE years.

The current AEW star worked on the NXT UK brand before making the move to NXT and the main roster.

“NXT UK was honestly something so special,” Storm said.” The experience I gained from that was unbelievable. The coaches that I got to work with in the [NXT UK Performance Center were] amazing and it was a really good and unique introduction to WWE for me … I got to train with Johnny Saint, I got to train with Robbie Brookside, and Johnny Moss, and James Mason, and it was really wonderful.”

Storm derailed what it was like to be the NXT UK Women’s Champion for seven months.