Toni Storm is reportedly no longer with WWE.

The story going around WWE is that Storm requested her release, and then it was granted, according to Fightful and PWInsider.

It was noted that Storm flew herself home from Baltimore this morning. WWE is in town for tonight’s live event.

A memo was issued to talent this afternoon, announcing Storm’s departure, but it did not mention budget cuts as the reason, which has been the norm as of late with the various WWE releases we’ve seen in 2021. Storm was the only name mentioned in the memo.

Storm has been involved in a blue brand feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as of late. Flair retained over Storm during last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, and then worked this week’s live events in Orlando and Washington, DC, competing in Triple Threat title matches with Flair and Sasha Banks. Storm’s last match came on Tuesday in DC.

Storm first started working with WWE in the summer of 2017, for the inaugural Mae Young Classic. She signed with WWE in May 2018, and competed in the WWE UK Title Tournament event. She later won the 2018 Mae Young Classic at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view. Storm later worked the NXT UK brand before being called up to the main NXT brand in the United States during the fall of 2020. She was called up to the main roster this past summer, and made her SmackDown debut with a win over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega on July 23. Storm leaves the company as a one-time NXT UK Women’s Champion.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.