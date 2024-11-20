Toni Storm says she’s ‘retiring’ from professional wrestling.

Storm, who hasn’t been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW Women’s Title to Mariah May at AEW All In 2024, says she’s leaving pro wrestling for good.

While speaking with James Dator of SBNation, Storm stated,

“I’m not used to being a loser. I’ve failed at everything. I lost in AEW, I lost in Japan, I lost in Mexico. This is the last you’ll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. You can all enjoy that. AEW is just fine without me. Everything is going well for AEW. They don’t need Toni Storm.”

She added, “Chin down. T*ts in. Don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

Tony Khan has been using Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” song to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event.

While speaking with Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio, the AEW President detailed the process of licensing the song. He said,

“November Rain has been used in November wrestling pay-per-views decades ago, but never licensed Guns N’ Roses, never fairly compensated, and they were great to work with. So we work with a lot of the top musicians and licensing and publishing companies to get the top music in AEW, and then like you said, moments in wrestling are so important. You’re so right, and we’ve been able to create a lot of magic moments, in part because of the great music that we’ve been fortunate to license.”

When asked about how important it was for him to be able to license the song properly, he stated,

“Well, to be honest, it has been done. ECW did use ‘November Rain’ as a promotional vehicle. Illegally, without the permission of the artist, but in this case, we’re on TBS and TNT, we gotta do things by the book, and it’s also the right thing to do. Guns N’ Roses is a great band. They are great to work with if you actually call them and try to work something fair out with them. They were awesome and I was really so pleased we were able to do it. Again, talk about one of those things that will live on and in perpetuity, that video will be able to play. It’s not the first time November Rain has been played in association with a wrestling show to promote a major wrestling event in the month of November, but it was the first time we’ve done it in AEW, and it was the first time it’s ever been done by anyone above board, legally, and the right way. I’m really proud of it. It was a great video and it really sets the stage.”

