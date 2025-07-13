Toni Storm retained the AEW Women’s Championship in a hard-fought battle against Mercedes Mone at AEW All In.

Following her victory, Storm delivered a typically unhinged and theatrical post-show promo, reading one of her now-signature “victory letters” to the audience. She said,

“I am overcome with emotion. I am overcome with joy. My panties have been creamed with delight. I will not sell them. I’m just kidding. I don’t wear panties. They are a much fuller cut. Mostly, I am humbled — and there are quite a lot of people I want to thank, and quite a lot of people I’d like to tell to go f*ck themselves.”

Storm then continued with a surreal, scathing, and strangely heartfelt list of acknowledgments.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

To Mercedes Mone: “Thank you for making me a better wrestler and a better woman… you taste great. When we meet again — and we will — I might not be so kind.”

To Tony Schiavone: “Go f*ck yourself. I know it was you in that bathroom stall.”

To the fans: “Thank you. I don’t know why you support me, but if we all had good taste, none of us would be here.”

To Athena and her crew: “Go f*ck yourselves. But also, congratulations.”

To Tony Khan: “No comment.”

To Luther: “Thank you for being a reliably useless idiot. I can always count on you to not be there when I need you.”

To Wendi Richter: “Go f*ck yourself. In this lifetime or the next, I will put you in a headscissor and never let go.”

To Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP): “Thank you. It wasn’t cheap, but that was the right strain for my various psychological disorders.”

To The Rizzler: “Thank you. It wasn’t cheap, but that was the right cheese for my various psychological disorders.”

To her mother: “Go f*ck yourself. Your imbalanced love and questionable parenting made me who I am today — in this weekly coliseum of gay violence.”

After finishing her bizarre blend of gratitude and grudge-settling, Storm answered a couple of post-show questions before scooping up Renee Paquette and carrying her away backstage.