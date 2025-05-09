AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm kicked off this week’s episode of AEW Collision with a provocative trip down memory lane. She recalled her “first time” as being “messy, sweaty, and painful,” but admitted that she couldn’t get enough — whether it happened once a month or several times a week. Over time, she said, things escalated from one opponent to two, then three, even incorporating objects and an audience of “perverts” watching every move.

And if your mind went there — get it out of the gutter!

Storm wasn’t talking about anything scandalous — she was reflecting on her journey defending the AEW Women’s Championship. For her, no thrill compares to holding that title.

She made it clear that she’s not waiting around for Jamie Hayter or Mercedes Mone. Instead, she’s demanding the next wave of challengers step up. She stated

“Spit on it. Sit on it. Let’s get Timeless.”

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, a new vignette aired confirming the return of Skye Blue at AEW Beach Break in Chicago, IL.

While it stated she would be back “next week,” it did not specify whether her return would take place at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break or AEW Collision: Beach Break.

Blue has been out of action since suffering a broken ankle during her match against Hikaru Shida on the July 20, 2024 episode. She later appeared on crutches at AEW All Out 2024 after undergoing surgery.

All Elite Wrestling will honor NFL Hall of Famer Steve “Mongo” McMichael with a special tribute during AEW Collision: Beach Break on May 17th in Chicago, IL.

McMichael passed away on April 23 at the age of 67 following a courageous battle with ALS.

In professional wrestling, McMichael made a lasting impact as a member of the Four Horsemen in WCW and held the WCW United States Championship.

Before stepping into the ring, McMichael enjoyed a celebrated football career, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory with the iconic 1985-1986 Chicago Bears. He recorded 92.5 sacks during his time in the NFL, ranking second in Bears history.

For weeks, MJF has been vying for a spot in the Hurt Syndicate alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. He’s tried everything — luxury watches, strippers, even flashy cars — but Bobby Lashley has rejected him at every turn.

This past Wednesday, MJF changed tactics. He proved he could bring the pain by brutally taking out Top Flight’s Dante and Darius Martin.

Now, at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, MJF will finally get his answer — was the beatdown enough to earn Lashley’s respect and a place in the Syndicate?

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break below:

* Will Ospreay & Adam Page vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander)

* Steel Cage – AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* Zach Gowen vs. Ricochet

* The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP) answer MJF.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Collision: Beach Break below:

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

* Tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael.