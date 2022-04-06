New AEW star Toni Storm spoke about potentially retiring from wrestling on the latest edition of Road To Dynamite, where the former NXT UK women’s champion explained that she had lost that part of herself, but finally feels at home in AEW. Highlights can be found below.

How she considered retiring from pro-wrestling because she lost that part of herself:

“Recently, I planned on retiring from the wrestling industry, which is something I have never considered in my entire life. I put my entire life into becoming the best professional wrestler I could be. And I lost that part of myself. And it brought on a lot of feelings of emptiness and sadness that I can’t even describe.”

Says AEW feels like home:

“I traveled the entire world to be good at this. Just like Owen Hart did. AEW is home to the best women’s division on the planet. Now I just qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament and for the first time ever, I can truly say that I am home.”

