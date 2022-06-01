Toni Storm recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness and said she’s busier than ever, despite the lighter schedule with AEW. Storm remains busy with various projects but she says the best is still to come now that she’s in AEW.

“I’m busier than I ever have been.” she said. “The opinion (of others) for a long time was that maybe I didn’t like to be working hard or on the road, or that I’m just too tired and I don’t have what it takes but I can assure you that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Storm continued and said being a part of the AEW roster has lit a fire in her, just to show what she can do.

“I’m so excited, because I don’t feel like I’ve been able to show people the best of me yet,” Storm said. “The best is yet to come.”

Storm, who says she is now more focused and driven, named Serena Deeb and Kris Statlander as wrestlers at the top of her list of future dream opponents.

