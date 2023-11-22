AEW superstar and new women’s champion Toni Storm will be making her acceptance speech on this evening’s Dynamite. The Timeless Star captured the AEW women’s title for the third-time at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in California after she defeated Hikaru Shida.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/22 DYNAMITE:

-TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Lucahsaurus

-Toni Storm makes acceptance speech after becoming women’s champion

-The start of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament