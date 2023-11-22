AEW superstar and new women’s champion Toni Storm will be making her acceptance speech on this evening’s Dynamite. The Timeless Star captured the AEW women’s title for the third-time at this past Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view in California after she defeated Hikaru Shida.
#AEWDynamite
TONIGHT@WintrustArena | https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
8/7c | @TBSNetwork
Witness Hollywood History as Timeless #ToniStorm delivers her Championship Acceptance Speech LIVE on the Annual Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite!
Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite
TONIGHT | 8/7c | TBS pic.twitter.com/Wuf0PJw6EF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 11/22 DYNAMITE:
-TNT Champion Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Lucahsaurus
-Toni Storm makes acceptance speech after becoming women’s champion
-The start of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament