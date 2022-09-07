New Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be in action on tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that Storm will face Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator on tonight’s show. Ford will earn herself a future title shot if she can win tonight’s title match.

This will be the first-ever match between Storm and Ford. Ford just returned from an injury in early August, defeating Heather Reckless on AEW Dark. She then took a loss to Athena on the August 19 Rampage, and defeated Alice Crowley in a dark match at last Friday’s AEW Dark tapings.

Storm became the interim champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida at All Out on Sunday. She is expected to face AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa when Rosa is medically cleared to compete.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* All Out fallout

* We will hear from #1 contender MJF

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Rey Fenix, Penta Oscuro and AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC

* ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a Championship Eliminator match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

