Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Cincinnati featured Toni Storm defending the interim women’s title against former champion, Hikaru Shida.

The crowd was hot for both Shida and Storm, with dueling chants following them throughout the match. Storm held Shida down early on, but the challenger fired her way back into the contest with her hard hitting offense. The match came right down to the wire, with Storm picking up the win after connecting with her Storm Zero piledriver.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Toni Storm with the Hip Attack right on target to send @shidahikaru straight onto the floor! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/WKT7uVzTJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

.@shidahikaru on the attack to try to regain control in this Championship match! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/GDCtz57Fms — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

What a counter by @shidahikaru and she was inches from claiming the title! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/44hVDqTWwz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Short-lived victory celebrations for the #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm as @jmehytr and @RebelTanea ruin the party! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/uphyOBZJUf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.