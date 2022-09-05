AEW star and new interim women’s champion Toni Storm was one of the many talents who spoke at the post-ALL OUT media scrum, where Storm answered questions on a number of different topics, including her thoughts on Thunder Rosa’s injury announcement, how the two will eventually clash to determine an undisputed women’s champion, and how much she loves the AEW women’s division. Highlights can be found below.

Implies that Thunder Rosa got hurt at a convenient time:

“It’s not ideal, but Thunder Rosa says she’s injured. Okay. When she says she’s not injured, she can come back and lose to me. That’ll be the end of that. Yeah, that’ll be that.”

On their pairing together as ThunderStorm:

“It’s kind of awkward because while this has been all going on, me and Thunder have formed kind of a friendship and we’ve formed quite a nice team, but I guess I want her to know that I’m not just going to sit in her corner and cheer for her and be her little friend. I came here to win championships. I didn’t come here to make friends. I’ll be cool and civil, but when she comes back, I’m going to whoop her ass.”

Has high praise for the AEW women’s division:

“I can’t believe how phenomenal this women’s division is. I’ve never seen such a group of determined women before. To be the champion, to be a leader of all that, despite the pressure, it really is a huge honor for me. I love this locker room, I fell in love with it on my first day, the moment I walked in. Now, I’m the leader of it. I can’t wait to get in there with every single one of them and learn from all of them. By me doing everything I can to elevate these women, they’re elevating me.”

