After successfully defending her AEW Women’s World Championship against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty 2025, Toni Storm made her traditional post-match appearance at the media scrum.

Staying true to her dramatic and theatrical persona, Storm issued one of her signature statements. She said,

“Firstly, will the owner of the black and orange Dodge 1996 Intrepid with the license plate FTW please move it from the loading dock. You’re blocking ring crew. Secondly, I’m proud to announce that on April 24th, I have been invited to appear on the red carpet for the TCM Film Festival in Hollywood. TCM and AEW have the exact same demographic. I’m officially a mainstream celebrity. This is a pivotal moment in our industry for wrestling to return to what it truly is, which is good, clean, wholesome family entertainment. Thirdly, there once was a man from Nantucket. Whose c*ck was so big he could suck it. He said with a grin, wiping j*zz from his chin, if my ear were p*ssy I’d f*ck it. Now, any questions?”