While speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Toni Storm said she thinks there will be a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event.
The first event took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York. The show was headlined by Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey.
“I would love it, and I think there will be. I think it’s important that we keep the momentum going for this women’s revolution. It’s really important to me. It’s the best thing to ever happen to my career. So I’m sure, in the future, there will be another one. No doubt.”