Toni Storm will make her return to the ring on tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE just announced that Storm will be in action during tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network.

Storm returned to NXT via video at “Takeover: 31” to send a warning to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. She had been on the NXT UK brand until the Takeover appearance.

There’s no word yet on who Storm will face tonight, but the WWE website noted, “The incomparable Toni Storm has put the NXT Universe on notice. After a long, calculated absence from the squared circle, the former NXT UK Women’s Champion is looking for new opportunities and new opponents in a whole new scene. But how will the tough-as-nails Superstar make her mark on the black-and-gold brand? Find out tonight as Storm returns to in-ring competition at 8/7 C on NXT!”

Storm has not wrestled since defeating Isla Dawn in a NXT UK dark match back on March 7. She lost to Millie McKenzie at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 103 event on February 23, but her last WWE TV match was the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on January 26. Storm also lost to then-NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley during Royal Rumble Weekend at the Worlds Collide event. She defeated Shirai by DQ earlier that same week on the January 22 NXT TV show, and her last NXT UK TV match came the week before as she lost an “I Quit” match to NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray at the January 18 TV tapings, which aired on February 27. Per the stipulation on that match, Storm is no longer allowed to challenge for the NXT UK Women’s Title as long as Ray is the champion.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Toni Storm returns to the ring

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* Ember Moon gives an exclusive interview

* Update on Halloween Havoc

* Damian Priest defends the NXT North American Title against Dexter Lumis

* Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to name new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango

