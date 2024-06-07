A new matchup has been announced for this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

AEW women’s champion Toni Storm will go one-on-one with Lady Frost in a non-title matchup at the event, which takes place from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

#AEWCollision

THIS SATURDAY, 6/8!

Council Bluffs, IA

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW Women's World Champion

"Timeless" Toni Storm

vs @RealLadyFrost Ahead of her World Title match vs @MinaShirakawa at Forbidden Door, TCM's "Timeless" Toni Storm fights Lady Frost on TNT,

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/05xNJEJ6Ah — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 7, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

-Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR