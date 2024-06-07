A new matchup has been announced for this Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
AEW women’s champion Toni Storm will go one-on-one with Lady Frost in a non-title matchup at the event, which takes place from the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
-Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR