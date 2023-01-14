AEW President Tony Khan has announced on his personal Twitter account that Willow Nightingale, fresh off her huge win on last night’s Rampage, will be taking on former women’s champion Toni Storm on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

This Wednesday, Jan 18#AEWDynamite

Fresno, CA@TBSNetwork

LIVE, 8pm ET/7pm CT@willowwrestles vs Toni Storm After the biggest win of her skyrocketing career in tonight's #AEWRampage Street Fight main event, Willow Nightingale fights her dream opponent Toni Storm on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/vquzdCbUn5 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 14, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR /1/18 DYNAMITE:

-Darby Allin vs KUSHIDA for the TNT Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the All-Atlantic Championship

-The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

-Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

-Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

-We’ll hear from Adam “Hangman” Page