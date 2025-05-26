Toni Storm has expressed her excitement about facing Mercedes Mone at AEW All In: Texas.

Mone earned a title shot against Storm by winning the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

At the post-show media scrum, Mone addressed their upcoming clash, while one of the scrum attendees described the online reaction to the announcement as “orgasmic.”

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On being set to defend the title against Mone: “Ah yes, Miss Money. Haven’t met her yet. Questions, anyone? I have questions; is it okay to smoke tobacco in here? Is it okay to smoke cannabis in here? Name a drug. Name a drug. What can we do? Something — if I want to get really messed up, what am I taking? [Someone says ‘meth.] Luther, get me the meth. Luther, they said it was okay. Get me the meth.”

On her reaction to Mone winning the title shot: “I’ve been orgasming ever since. Looking very much forward to meeting Miss Mone — Money.”

On her relationship with Mina Shirakawa: “Oh, it’s more of a casual thing. Just a big of fun, nothing serious. We’re just having fun. We’re casual lovers; we have a lovely time.”

On her big ‘bottom’: “I believe it’s my bottom that might be bigger than Texas. It’s pretty bloody big, my bottom!”

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is riding high after winning the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Her victory has set the stage for a highly anticipated title clash with AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

During the post-AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media scrum, Mone shared her respect for Storm — while making it clear that she’s coming for the top prize. She said,

“She might be timeless, but I’m legendary. I’m iconic, and my legacy is untouchable. I’ve wanted this match for a long time. I’ve followed Toni’s journey for years, since her days in STARDOM. She’s the champion for a reason. She’s legitimately one of the reasons I came to AEW. She brought the storm, and I couldn’t stop watching because of her. But now, I’m ready to dethrone her. I’m Four Belts Mone. I’m the CEO across the globe — AEW, Japan, the UK, and soon, Mexico. I want all the gold, and Toni, be ready. This will be the biggest match of your life.”

During the post-AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media scrum, Hangman Page commented on winning the 2025 Owen Hart Cup, punching his ticket to All In: Texas, and more.

On if he feels like the pressure is off now: “Well, I know it’s in front of me. So I don’t know about relief, but — you know, for two years I haven’t won anything. Anything of note, really. I’ve said this, but not a tournament, not a champion[ship]. And the one thing I did win was unsanctioned, and it didn’t feel like winning. So this was a light at the end of the tunnel for me. If I didn’t win this, I mean, I truly needed it. Because if I didn’t win this, I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself.

“But I do know it’s in front of me. And I do know this isn’t the end of this, it’s just the beginning. I think for so long, I’ve been looking backwards. But I think now I’ll have the chance to look forward to something.”

On his message for his supporters: “I just wanna say thank you. I mean, thank you for supporting me. You supported me from the beginning, even before the beginning. You supported me when we were doing BTE. And so it’s a strange relationship because I don’t know you, but you feel like you know me. And in a way, I know you too, you know? You supported us then, and it was so much support. We were able to start an entire wrestling company and change the landscape of professional wrestling, and I’m so thankful for that. And I’m so thankful for all the support over all these years, particularly the last two years. Because I think people saw in me what I refuse to. And it was that way in the beginning of AEW, and it’s that way again. I’m very appreciative. I sincerely mean that. It’s a testament that this is successful, you know? I’m not from somewhere else, I wasn’t established somewhere else. I’m homegrown, I’m from here. My story starts here. And that’s a testament that All Elite Wrestling has been a huge, gigantic success, yeah.”