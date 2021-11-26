WWE star and former NXT U.K. women’s champion Toni Storm recently spoke with WWE Deutschland about a wide range of topics, most notably how she wants people to normalize conversations about mental health, something she admits she struggles with even as a top talent in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that even though she’s a WWE superstar she still deals with mental health battles:

It can be rough out there. Not everyone is having a good time at all times, even WWE superstars. Yeah, I’m this ‘big ol WWE superstar.’ At the same time, I’m a real person and it’s okay to be human and talk to people and be yourself and normalize that.

Wants people to normalize speaking out about mental health issues:

Normalize speaking out and talking to people and getting through your stuff because life ain’t easy. I’m sure you all know that.

