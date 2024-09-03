“Timeless” Toni Storm likes the idea of a rematch for the AEW Women’s World Championship against “The Glamour” Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

During a recent SportsCenter Australia appearance, the women’s wrestling star discussed losing the AEW Women’s World Championship to May at AEW All In: London 2024 last month, and the possibility of a rematch at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February.

“I hope that’s the case,” Storm said. “I hope I get my rematch here against Mariah May.”

Storm continued, “We did this on her turf last time in Wembley in London. I think it’s time to bring it home for me. I think it’s time to get back to Brisbane and beat the ever-loving crap out of her in front of all my family and friends and make my country proud.”

AEW Grand Slam: Australia is scheduled for February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)