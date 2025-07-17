Kazuchika Okada made a striking entrance on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, debuting a new theme — “C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.” by ONE OK ROCK — fresh off his dominant showing at AEW All In: Texas 2025, where he walked away with the AEW Unified, International, and Continental Championships.

Okada made quick work of Rafael Quintero in singles action during the live broadcast. Later in the night, The Rainmaker addressed the crowd and called out Swerve Strickland, referencing Swerve’s win over The Young Bucks at All In: Texas that resulted in Matt and Nick Jackson being stripped of their EVP roles.

Strickland made his way to the ring, but before tensions could boil over, Okada and Don Callis exited, leaving the confrontation unresolved — for now.

KAZUCHIKA OKADA GOT A NEW THEME SONG WHAT THE FUCK Here's the full entrance, didn't expect this but I really dig it

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm celebrated her hard-fought win over Mercedes Mone at AEW All In: Texas 2025 with a message of gratitude — and a touch of sass. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Storm thanked Mone for the battle, cheekily pointing out that she kept her promise to exploit every mistake “The CEO” made.

But the celebration didn’t last long. Athena, fresh off her victory in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match, interrupted Storm and issued a stern warning about her upcoming title opportunity. Teasing a potential cash-in, Athena told Storm to stop chasing a fairytale ending — because her downfall was just around the corner.

Later in the broadcast, it was announced that Storm will go one-on-one with Athena’s protege, Billie Starkz, on the July 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite.

"Timeless" Toni Storm addresses her adoring public as well as Mercedes Varnado after a successful title defense at AEW All In: Texas!

Looking to the future, "Timeless" Toni Storm gets interrupted by the Forever ROH Women's World Champion Athena!

Thekla found new allies on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite after scoring a $100,000 victory in a Four-Way Match against Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander.

With Nightingale and Statlander taken out of the equation, the final stretch saw Thekla battling Aminata one-on-one. Aminata had the upper hand until Skye Blue caused a distraction, opening the door for Julia Hart to strike with a surprise black mist. Thekla capitalized, hitting a decisive stomp on Aminata to seal the win.

After the match, Skye and Hart joined Thekla in the ring, celebrating together and making their new alliance clear.

HUGE CROSS BODY TO THE OUTSIDE FROM THEKLA!

Adam “Cope” Copeland addressed the crowd on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following his return at AEW All In: Texas 2025, making it clear that he didn’t come back to save Christian Cage — though he admitted that he still held out hope for his old friend.

Instead, Cope set his sights on FTR, holding them responsible for the injury that sidelined him for four months. He promised to make them pay.

Stokely Hathaway soon arrived with security in tow, criticizing Cope’s actions and warning that any physical retaliation toward FTR could result in termination.

Unfazed, Cope dropped two security guards and ended the segment by spearing Hathaway.

BIG STOKE JUST GOT SPEARED BY ADAM COPELAND!

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes will appear after All In: Texas victory.

* Taya Valkyria vs. Alex Windsor

* Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo

* RUSH vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AR Fox vs. Ricochet

* Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, & Hechicero) vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada, and JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite below:

* Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz