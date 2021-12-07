Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will feature the in-ring return of Brandi Rhodes, who has not wrestled since October 2020 as she was out of action due to her first pregnancy. She will face Angelica Risk tonight.

Dark will also feature the AEW return of NJPW star Misterioso, who will go up against Lee Moriarty. Misterioso has not wrestled for AEW since losing his debut to Brandon Cutler on Dark back in February 2021.

Boxing star Anthony Ogogo will make his singles return on Dark tonight, going up against Baron Black. Ogogo returned on Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode, teaming with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto to defeat Black, JD Munoz, Shawn Hoodrich and Tony Vincita in eight-man action.

These AEW Dark matches were taped last Friday at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers. This episode will air at 7pm ET tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel, and we will have live coverage.

Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark episode:

* Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk

* Emi Sakura vs. Ryo Mizunami

* Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo

* John Silver vs. Aaron Solo

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Baron Black

* Lio Rush vs. Rayo

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Luke Sampson

* Lee Moriarty vs. Misterioso

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Richard King and Jay Marte

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin vs. JT Dunn, Omkar and Kekoa

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.