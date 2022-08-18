Tonight’s post-Emergence edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Rey Horus vs. Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4 Way.

Tonight’s Impact will be headlined by a big 6-Way Elimination Match with Bandido vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann. The winner of the bout will be named the new #1 contender to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander for the Bound For Glory main event.

The following matches have also been announced for tonight’s Impact episode:

* Killer Kelly vs. Savannah Evans

* Heath vs. Kenny King

* X Division Champion Mike Bailey defends vs. Chris Bey

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw.

You can find spoilers from last Saturday’s Impact tapings at this link. These matches were taped at Cicero Stadium near Chicago.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us later on for full Impact coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.