Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open with new World Champion Moose delivering an in-ring promo to discuss his win at Bound For Glory.

The Before The Impact episode at 7pm ET on AXS will feature Bound For Glory highlights, plus Sam Beale vs. VSK in an exclusive match. The Impact In 60 post-show at 10pm ET will feature Impact’s tribute to Daffney.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact:

* Bound For Glory fallout

* New World Champion Moose opens the show

* New Knockouts Champion Mickie James will address the crowd

* Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin

* New X Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Rocky Romero

* New Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration will appear

* Heath vs. Joe Doering

* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering

