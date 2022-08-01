AEW has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dar: Elevation, which includes top stars in action like Athena, Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and members of The Factory. Check it out below

-Julia Hart vs. LMK

-Leila Grey vs. JC

-Christina Marie vs. Athena

-Serpentico vs. Cole Karter

-Willow Nightingale/Hikaru Shida/Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir/Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura

-T.U.G. Cooper/Brett Gosselin/Bobby Orlando/Bryce Donovan vs. The Factory

-The Butcher and The Blade/Angelico/Private Party vs. Julio Cruz/Victor Chase/Joey Ace/Waves & Curls