AEW has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic, Dar: Elevation, which includes top stars in action like Athena, Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and members of The Factory. Check it out below
-Julia Hart vs. LMK
-Leila Grey vs. JC
-Christina Marie vs. Athena
-Serpentico vs. Cole Karter
-Willow Nightingale/Hikaru Shida/Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir/Nyla Rose/Emi Sakura
-T.U.G. Cooper/Brett Gosselin/Bobby Orlando/Bryce Donovan vs. The Factory
-The Butcher and The Blade/Angelico/Private Party vs. Julio Cruz/Victor Chase/Joey Ace/Waves & Curls
On a brand new episode of #AEWDarkElevation, the team of @NylaRoseBeast, @MarinaShafir & @EmiSakura_gtmv take on @WillowWrestles, @ShidaHikaru & #ToniStorm!
Tune in to https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 at 7/6c TONIGHT to catch all the action! pic.twitter.com/ZkkKPdUtiM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 1, 2022