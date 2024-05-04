WWE continues to make history.

Tonight’s SmackDown from the LDLC Arena became the highest grossing SmackDown of all-time. Corey Graves broke the news on commentary during the broadcast, breaking the previous record that was only set a month ago. WWE will be back in this building tomorrow for its Backlash premium live event.

That’s not all that happened. LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes, Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods all declared for the King of the Ring tournament, with the winner being crowend at the May 25th King of the Ring PLE that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will begin on the May 6th episode of WWE Raw.

WWE later announced that the KOTR tournament matches would continue on the May 10th episode of SmackDown. However, we don’t now those official matchups as of yet.