Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be preempted until 11:30pm local time on FOX 2 in Detroit, Michigan, due to the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL game.

SmackDown will also be preempted until 12am local time tonight in Atlanta, Georgia, on FOX WAGA due to the game.

Tonight’s SmackDown broadcast in St. Louis, Missouri was moved from the local KTVI FOX affiliate to the local Antenna TV affiliate, which is KTVI2, the secondary channel to FOX 2 in that market. The change is due to FOX carrying the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game. SmackDown will instead air at 7pm local time on Antenna TV.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown

