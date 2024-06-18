The new Bray Wyatt inspired group, led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), made its debut on last night’s Raw. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several details about their debut. Check it out below.

-Teasers for the group began in early April, when it was reported that Bray Wyatt’s documentary hinted at Bo Dallas’s return as the Uncle Howdy character. Dallas has been under contract since 2022, the same year Bray Wyatt was signed.

-The group has not yet been officially named on WWE platforms, nor have the members outside of Uncle Howdy been revealed, which is intentional.

-Members include:Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross as the Abigail-inspired character, Dexter Lumis as the Mercy the Buzzard-inspired character. Joe Gacy in the gas mask. Erick Rowan in a specially designed character.

-Rowan was signed specifically for his role, and several others were kept off TV for months in preparation.

-The group has been acknowledged by Jey Uso on WWE programming and is expected to impact multiple storylines across Raw.

-The group’s interactions, attacks, and character exits were meticulously planned for specific reasons.

-Fightful Select reported no supernatural elements for the group, confirmed by WWE sources who noted the difficulty in integrating such elements.

-The Wyatt group wasn’t listed in rundowns, but hints and QR codes led to a June 17 debut. The roster was aware of their arrival, with internal promo shots reflecting the group’s look kept confidential.

-During the main event, the stage was prepared to reveal Nikki Cross’s character, a reveal impossible to hide from the audience. WWE was pleased with the execution and camera work.

-WWE sources reported high satisfaction with the crowd’s reaction in Corpus Christi, which is typically known for being unresponsive, and praised the production, buzz, and feedback from the segment.