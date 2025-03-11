This week’s episode of WWE RAW took place at Madison Square Garden, with several celebrity guests in attendance.

Notable figures included legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach, boxer Callum Newman, and NXT Champions Oba Femi, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Also present were rapper Fabolous, actor Macaulay Culkin, writer Kris Diaz, actor Josh Segera, rappers Nardo Wick and Rich The Kid, actress Ali Ahn, and boxer Amanda Serrano.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) faced off against the LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) in a tag team match on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The final moments were chaotic when an unidentified American-made luchador appeared at ringside, interfering by delivering a German suplex to Mysterio. Security quickly intervened and removed the luchador, allowing The New Day to win the match after taking out Mysterio with a top rope stomp.

Cody Rhodes delivered a powerful message on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, addressing John Cena ahead of their potential showdown at WrestleMania. He began by stating that Cena wasn’t present at the show, then expressed that while he understood Cena’s decision to align with The Rock, he took issue with Cena’s positive social media posts.

Rhodes likened Cena to a naive child in need of discipline. He concluded by dismissing Cena’s pursuit of a seventeenth world championship as a “delusional fantasy” and reminded the crowd that he, Cody Rhodes, is now the true captain of WWE.

It was later announced that Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be coming face-to-face on next week’s episode of WWE RAW.

WWE SmackDown will be taping earlier than usual due to its upcoming overseas shows in March.

While Netflix has the global rights to air WWE RAW live, it doesn’t have the U.S. rights to SmackDown, which will continue airing at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.

The schedule for the March SmackDown TV tapings is:

* March 14: 3 PM ET from Barcelona, Spain

* March 21: 3 PM ET from Bologna, Italy

* March 28: 3 PM ET from London, England.