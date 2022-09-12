Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel was interviewed on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Working with Vince McMahon:

“I always had a good relationship with Vince. Vince was always nice to me. Vince never had a problem with me. Vince would always joke around with me and stuff like that. Vince gave me a career for 38 years. I got no ill will toward Vince or for Vince. He always treated me great and was always nice to me and even stuck by me when I had an issue with one of my bosses a long time ago. He stuck with me and stuck up for me, which I really appreciate and still grateful for to this day.”

Whether he thinks McMahon still has input into the company after resigning:

“I do not see Vince sitting on a beach in Florida and not doing anything. He can be retired. That’s fine. I refuse to believe that he’s not having any input in anything in that company. It would be interesting to see if he’s still on the payroll, or he got a severance package, or what goes on with that when you become owner of the company? Is he now not the owner? Does he not now not own any stock? Does he have nothing to do with the company? Does he not talk about business to Steph or Shane or Hunter or anybody? I don’t know about that. That’s his world. That’s his life, that business. He created a great business and he created a great career for me for 38 years. He can be retired or not in the input or not backstage or anything like that. There’s no way I’m believing that he doesn’t have any say or no comments about any of that stuff, or is he getting paid by the company? I don’t know.”

