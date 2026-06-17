Tony D’Angelo has a beef with the perception certain fans have with WWE NXT.

And during a recent appearance on the Complex Graps podcast, the WWE NXT World Champion spoke about that and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On if he has a specific song that he listens to before he takes part in a match: “I like listening to soundtracks, movie soundtracks. Specifically like Hans Zimmer soundtracks. Dude, that stuff gets me going.”

On fans that pick and choose when to call NXT a developmental brand: “Absolutely. I take a lot of pride in it and I know the rest of my co-workers take a lot of pride in it. It’s annoying sometimes because people pick and choose when to call it developmental and when to call it the third brand, you know what I mean? I see it, the rest of my co-workers, I know Shawn Michaels sees it as a third brand because that’s just what it is. Oh, we had an off week or there was a bad match, see that’s why it’s developmental. It’s just all BS and it’s all just noise. We’re gonna keep doing our thing by continuing to represent WWE and NXT as a whole in a positive way. Keep chugging along. All the people that say negative stuff, it’s just noise. Who cares. We have a goal in mind and we’re gonna continue to do that.”