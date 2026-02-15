Another member of the WWE NXT roster is preparing for a major life change outside the ring.

Tony D’Angelo took to social media to share some personal news this week, revealing that he and his wife, Isabella Borini, are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement in a joint post, giving fans a glimpse into the exciting milestone in their lives (see below).

Big congratulations are in order.

D’Angelo has become a fixture on WWE NXT programming over the past several years, building an impressive résumé along the way.

During his time on the brand, he has captured the NXT North American Championship, held the NXT Tag Team Titles on two occasions, and also added the NXT Heritage Cup to his list of accomplishments.

While he prepares for fatherhood, “The Don of NXT” remains focused inside the squared circle as well.

D’Angelo is currently scheduled to face Cutler James on the February 17 edition of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

