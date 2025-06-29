Tony D’Angelo made Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo split from the scene at the WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

And he split his own pants in the process.

WWE presented a WWE NXT house show at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida on June 28, 2025, and at the show, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Dante Chen to retain his NXT Heritage Cup.

After the match, before Stacks could take Tony D’Angelo’s name off of the NXT Heritage Cup, “The Don of NXT” himself made a surprise unadvertised appearance. D’Angelo would run down to the ring and chase Stacks to the back.

While doing so, D’Angelo badly split his pants right down the middle in the back. An epic photo of him bending over to step through the ring ropes with the crack of his pants completely exposed was captured and shared by Twitter/X user @TheWWKid, which you can view below.

