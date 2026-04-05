Another championship changed hands at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday night.

In a historic first, the annual WWE NXT showcase took place outside of WrestleMania Week, and the night closed with a major shakeup at the top of the card, as the NXT World Championship was on the line in the main event.

Tony D’Angelo emerged victorious in a chaotic four-way bout, defeating Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and now-former champion Joe Hendry to capture the gold.

The finish saw the action spill to ringside, where Page and Saints were battling on the steel steps. D’Angelo charged in and leveled both men with a spear, sending them crashing through the announce table in a high-impact moment.

That cleared the way.

Back inside the ring, D’Angelo turned his attention to Hendry, blasting him with a spear before following up with his “Dead to Rights” finisher. He then pinned Hendry to secure the victory and the championship.

The title change marked the second of the evening at NXT Stand & Deliver, as the NXT Women’s Championship also saw a switch earlier in the show, with Lola Vice defeating Kendal Grey and Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match to claim the title.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.