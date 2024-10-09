“Da Don” of WWE NXT is now also the North American Champion of WWE NXT.
During week two of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, October 8, 2024, Tony D’Angelo pulled off a big upset, defeating the seemingly invincible Oba Femi to capture the WWE NXT North American Championship.
The title change took place just as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which airs head-to-head against WWE NXT on The CW this week, was getting going on TBS.
