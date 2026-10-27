Tony D’Angelo has opened up about the circumstances surrounding the breakup of The Family in WWE NXT, revealing that several behind-the-scenes factors contributed to the group’s dissolution and his subsequent character transformation.

The Family officially went their separate ways in July 2025, with D’Angelo disappearing from NXT television for an extended period before resurfacing in February 2026 with a noticeably different appearance, personality and speaking style.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, D’Angelo reflected on moving away from his familiar “Don” persona and embracing a more straightforward, hard-hitting character.

“It’s been fun. You know, I enjoy it because, I’ve said this before, but you know, the Don character, so to speak is just one part of who I am and who I was. Now we got this Tony D’Angelo, who’s a badass bruiser. Who’s just, it’s just another part of who I am.”

D’Angelo admitted that the transition wasn’t always easy, although he appreciated the support he received from fans throughout the process.

“So I’ve had fun with both and I just, I’m thankful that the fans have, stuck with me, because sometimes transitions can be a little weird, with wrestlers. But it’s been, I can’t say, you know, it hasn’t been fun. It’s sometimes it is stressful for sure. It was a little difficult, but I don’t have to stay clean shaven anymore. I got this beard now, so it’s kind of cool.”

When asked about the circumstances that prompted the changes, D’Angelo acknowledged that backstage developments played a role in both The Family’s breakup and the direction of his character. He emphasized that nothing particularly negative happened, but that adjustments became necessary.

“Well, there were, I’ll say this, there were a lot of behind the scenes stuff that caused the change and the breakup and all this other stuff, you know, nothing bad, but just, you know, backstage things happen. So now we we pivoted, I went on that little hiatus and now I am this version of Tony D and it’s still fun.”

D’Angelo also joked about one of the more noticeable differences between his old and new personas, claiming WWE even covered the cost of speech therapy to help him move away from his previous accent.

“You know, I’m still an ass kicker. I just- I had to go to speech therapy. You know, I used to have an accent, but now, you know, some people had a hard time understanding what I was saying. So I had to- the WWE, thank you. They paid for it, and now I can speak like a normal human, apparently.”

The conversation eventually turned to the constantly changing NXT roster and the importance of adapting to different situations. D’Angelo explained that talent must be willing to evolve, particularly when some wrestlers are promoted to WWE’s main roster before they’re fully prepared, while others remain in developmental long enough to become stagnant.

“Yeah. I think you have to be versatile and you have to be able to adjust, especially if you want to be in this job for a long time, you know, and I have seen a lot of people come and go and some people come in and they’re here for two seconds and then they get flung up to the main roster and then they got, you know, they were called up too early.”

He continued by stressing that being receptive to coaching is equally important, acknowledging that stubbornness can sometimes become an obstacle for performers trying to advance their careers.

“But you also have to be coachable, and, you know, some people are stubborn, which I understand I can be stubborn at times as well. But, yeah, I think I’m very good at adapting to my situation, whatever I’m in.”

Elsewhere in the interview, D’Angelo participated in a series of rapid-fire questions about his WWE career.

Asked to identify his proudest accomplishment in NXT, he pointed to becoming the brand’s first-ever Grand Slam Champion.

“I’d have to say becoming the first ever Grand Slam champion in NXT history.”

When discussing his favorite opponents, D’Angelo singled out three competitors known for their physical in-ring styles.

“Oba, Ilja, and Dijak.”

Finally, D’Angelo revealed that his ultimate dream match would take place on WWE’s biggest stage, featuring himself against three other notable NXT names.

“Fatal four-way WrestleMania. Me, Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Julius Creed.”